Ludhiana: Headteacher of govt school gets bail amid fraud probe

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2025 06:54 AM IST

An FIR was filed against Rani at Daba police station, charging her under IPC Sections 409 and 420 for allegedly siphoning school funds and inflating student numbers to obtain government benefits; station head officer Gurdial Singh confirmed that the FIR was lodged on March 13, and Rani must report within 15 days of securing bail on March 29

Nisha Rani, headteacher of Government Primary School, Sekhewal, accused of financial misconduct and fraudulent student enrolments, has secured anticipatory bail.

The district education officer (elementary), Ravinder Kaur, has informed senior officials and sought approval to appeal against the district court's ruling. (HT Photo)
The district education officer (elementary), Ravinder Kaur, has informed senior officials and sought approval to appeal against the district court’s ruling. (HT Photo)

The district education officer (elementary), Ravinder Kaur, has informed senior officials and sought approval to appeal against the district court’s ruling.

An FIR was filed against Rani at Daba police station, charging her under IPC Sections 409 and 420 for allegedly siphoning school funds and inflating student numbers to obtain government benefits. Station head officer Gurdial Singh confirmed that the FIR was lodged on March 13, and Rani must report within 15 days of securing bail on March 29. However, her official appearance has been delayed due to administrative reasons. “Rani had contacted the police, but officers were occupied due to the chief minister’s visit. She is now expected to report soon,” the SHO added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Headteacher of govt school gets bail amid fraud probe
