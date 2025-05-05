Ludhiana: Health worker held with heroin, ‘Ice’ in Samrala

The Samrala police on Sunday arrested a health department employee for possession of heroin and synthetic drug crystal methamphetamine or commonly known as Ice. The arrest has once again brought attention to the deep reach of the drug menace in the state—even into public service sectors. The accused in the custody of Samrala police. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Deepa, is a resident of Chehlan village and employed as a multi-purpose health worker with the health department. Police recovered 7 gm heroin and 0.94 gm Ice from his possession.

According to Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh and sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, the arrest was made during routine police patrolling on the Chandigarh Road near Chehlan village. Upon noticing a suspiciously parked Maruti Suzuki Swift car, the police approached the vehicle. The driver attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by the team.

A thorough search of the car led to the discovery of the contraband. The suspect confessed to his identity and occupation during questioning.

Police have registered a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and secured two days of remand for further interrogation.

According to officials, they are scanning the backward and forward links of the accused.