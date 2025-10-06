Ludhiana: Heavy rain, thunderstorms alert for 2 days; experts warn of paddy damage

The city was swept by fresh showers in the wee hours of Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for the next two days. According to agricultural experts, rain accompanied by gusty winds can damage the ripe paddy crop. According to agricultural experts, rain accompanied by gusty winds can damage the ripe paddy crop. (HT Photo)

The IMD recorded 4.4 mm of rainfall till morning. It has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for Sunday; an orange alert for thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds, hail, and heavy to very heavy rain for Monday; and again a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for Tuesday.

“Rain with gusty winds can lead to lodging in the crop, which affects both the quality and yield,” said Dr Buta Singh Dhillon.

Lodging affects the crop in two ways. First, when the plant falls, its stem may touch the ground and start rooting, diverting nutrients that would otherwise go to the ripening grains. Second, fallen plants often lead to degradation in grain quality.

Paddy harvesting began in the district a few days ago.

The agriculture department expects yields of 29–30 quintals per acre across 2.57 lakh acres under paddy cultivation.

“Harvesting has started in areas of Khanna in the last couple of days and will now pick up pace across the district,” said chief agricultural officer Gurdeep Singh, adding that harvesting is expected to continue till late October.

Agriculture experts said incessant rains in the first two weeks of September may affect the quality of the crop.

Paddy requires spraying of fungicides during the milking stage, but farmers could not do so due to continuous rain, Singh added.

“The spray at this stage protects the crop from fungi that cause discolouration disease, which affects the grain’s appearance and quality,” he said. “However, the yield will be affected by only two to three per cent at most.”

Paddy transplantation in Ludhiana began on July 9, and around 2.57 lakh hectares were cultivated this Kharif season. The district administration started paddy procurement on September 16, and so far, 58,000 metric tonnes of paddy have reached the mandis.

District mandi officer Gurmatpal Singh said rains could temporarily slow down the arrival of paddy in the mandis.