Ludhiana: Hosiery unit staffer loses 15.5 lakh in daylight robbery

Two bike-borne robbers looted a hosiery factory employee of a bag containing ₹15.50 lakh in cash at the elevated road near Chhawani Mohalla in broad daylight on Saturday. This was the third such incident in three consecutive days in the city amid the claims of the police regarding increasing the vigil with senior officers in the fields to deter criminals. Victim Rajpal Chaudhary narrates the incident to a cop at the division number 4 police station on Saturday. (Mansih/HT)

The victim fell from the scooter and suffered injuries to his head and arms. On being informed, the division number 4 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The victim, Rajpal Chaudhary, 51, of Bahadurke Road stated that his job entails collecting payments from business associates of his employer and deposit the same in the factory. On Saturday, he collected ₹15.50 lakh from the market. He kept the money in a bag and placed it on his scooter’s footrest, fastening the bag to his leg.

Chaudhary said that meanwhile two bike-borne miscreants turned up and snatched his bag. In the attempt, he lost his balance and fell on the road. He suffered multiple injuries.

According to Chaudhary, he raised the alarm but to no avail as the miscreants managed to escape. The passersby came to his rescue. Later, he informed his employer about the incident and alerted the police. He suspected that the accused were chasing him from the market. After finding him vulnerable, they executed the snatching.

Inspector Harpreet Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the division number 4 police station, said the police have initiated an investigation. He claimed that the police have a doubt over the amount. The SHO recounted that in April 2024 the same person had filed a complaint at the Daresi police station claiming that the miscreants had stolen ₹3.80 lakh in cash from his scooter parked outside the bank, while the actual amount was ₹1.50 lakh. Later, the police arrested four accused for the theft.