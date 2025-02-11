Ludhiana: Hosiery worker confined in factory, owner arrested

A hosiery unit owner allegedly confined a worker in his factory to pressurise another labourer, who had quit without notice, to return to work. The Haibowal police have freed the victim and arrested the accused. ASI Makhan Singh, the investigating officer from Haibowal police station, Ludhiana, confirmed that Ashraf Ali was arrested following the complaint. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Ashraf Ali, a resident of Sandhu Nagar, Haibowal, has been booked on the complaint of Mohammad Asgar Ansari, 37, also a resident of Sandhu Nagar. According to Ansari, he has been working as an embroidery worker in Ashraf Ali’s hosiery factory for the past year. A few days ago, Mustafa, a labourer from his in-laws’ village, joined the factory through his reference but left the job abruptly without informing anyone.

The complainant added that the accused blamed him for Mustafa’s departure and demanded that he convince Mustafa to return. When he failed to do so, Ashraf Ali allegedly locked him inside the factory and refused to let him go until Mustafa returned.

Ansari said meanwhile his relatives alerted the police who arrived at the factory and rescued the victim from confinement.

ASI Makhan Singh, the investigating officer from Haibowal police station, confirmed that Ashraf Ali was arrested following the complaint. “The accused had illegally confined the victim over a labour dispute. We have registered an FIR under Section 127 (2) (wrongful confinement) of the BNS against him,” said the ASI.