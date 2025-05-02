Ludhiana: Hours after Kitchlu Nagar shop robbery, three arrested

Hours after four miscreants robbed a couple after barging into a departmental store in Kitchlu Nagar, one of the posh localities of the city, the Ludhiana police arrested three of them and recovered three mobile phones, four bikes besides a sharp-edged weapon from their possession on Thursday. The police faced embarrassment and criticism from locals as the store is adjoining the Kitchlu Nagar police post. The police are also scanning the past criminal record of the accused. (HT photo for representation)

The arrested accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Makhan Singh, of Chahar village of Ladhowal, Bablu Singh of Rajowal village and Samir of Chahar village of Ladhowal. Their aide Golu of Rajjowal is yet to be arrested, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Headquarters) Snehdeep Sharma said the police received a complaint from Vineet Aneja, owner of Lotus AV International Departmental Store, Kitchlu Nagar, that four persons barged in and robbed his wife Aarti Aneja and him of ₹10,000 and two mobile phones by threatening them with sharp-edged weapons on Wednesday at 9 pm. He added that one of the accused posing as a customer did recce of the store 10 minutes before executing the crime.

Further, he added that the accused fled in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car parked outside the store. The DCP added that soon after receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 331 (6), 309 (4) and 3 (5) of the BNS. On Thursday, the police arrested three of the accused.

The DCP added that the car used in the crime is yet to be recovered. The police are also scanning the past criminal record of the accused.