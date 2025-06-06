Ludhiana: House in Mullanpur Dakha razed over ‘political rivalry’; councillor booked

An independent councillor from Ward Number 6 of Mullanpur Dakha Municipal Council, Balbir Chand alias Beera, has been accused of forcibly demolishing a house in Prem Nagar. The incident, said to have been linked to a political rivalry, took place on Wednesday and the police registered an FIR against Balbir Chand on Thursday after an uproar by opposition leaders. The demolished house in Prem Nagar, Mullanpur Dakha. (HT Photo)

The affected family, Satpal Singh and his wife Krishna Rani, alleged that councillor Balbir Chand got their house razed using a JCB machine despite having registration papers. “We bought this house legally and have all the documents, including registration. Due to a personal and political rivalry, councillor Beera sent a JCB machine to demolish our home and threatened to kill us if we protested,” said Satpal.

During last local elections, Satpal had reportedly allowed a rival candidate of Balbir Chand to use one of his shops as office during electioneering. The family alleged that since then the councillor had been harassing him and even lodged complaints against him with the Nagar Parishad, accusing Satpal of illegally encroaching on public land.

Despite Satpal showing the house registration to both the council and the councillor, his documents were reportedly dismissed. Last month, the Nagar Parishad issued a notice, which Satpal responded to by submitting the ownership proof, but to no avail.

Captain Sandeep Sandhu, Congress in-charge of the constituency, said, “The law and order situation in Mullanpur has collapsed. An independent councillor is openly engaging in hooliganism while the administration remains silent.” He further warned that if prompt action is not taken against the councillor, the Congress will stage a protest. Sandhu also slammed the police, claiming it hesitated to take action.

After mounting pressure and public backlash, the police finally acted late at night. An FIR was registered against councillor Balbir Chand and the JCB driver under Sections 333 (house-trespass after preparation for causing hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 329 (4) (house-trespass), 324 (5) (mischief), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the BNS.

Dakha’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa said the councillor alleged that the family had encroached on the land. Without following the due process, he himself hired a JCB and demolished the house, the DSP said. “A manhunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.

The case has sparked public outrage, especially over the alleged misuse of power and lack of timely police response. Local residents and social activists are demanding swift justice for the victim family and strict punishment for those found guilty.