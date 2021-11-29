Ludhiana: I-T raids on Fastway group continue for the third day

Income-tax sleuths’ raid on the properties owned by Fastway Media Cable Network and Jujhar Bus Service owner Gurdeep Singh Jujhar continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

The I-T department had raided his properties on November 26, a day after the enforcement directorate had searched his premises under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Jujhar’s properties in Ludhiana, Mohali, and Haryana were also searched.

Officials had said that they were probing Jujhar’s links with Surinder Pal Singh, a former chief engineer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Some of the Surinderpal’s properties had also been raided by the I-T department.

An official privy to the developments, on condition of anonymity, said, “The I-T department is done searching most of his properties. The raids only continued at the Fastway head office in Grand Walk Mall and a residential unit for the third day.”

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal refused to comment on the raids on the premises of his close aides. “I do not want to comment on the matter, as government agencies are doing their work.”