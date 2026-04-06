Ludhiana: Illegal LPG refilling racket busted in city, two booked

The food and civil supplies department, along with local police, has busted an illegal LPG refilling operation in Ganesh Nagar and Janta Nagar area of Ludhiana and registered an FIR against those involved. Officials added that inspections are being carried out not only at LPG agencies but also in market areas and residential-commercial zones where misuse of domestic cylinders is suspected. (HT File)

During the raid, the joint team recovered a domestic LPG cylinder along with gas transfer equipment and refilling tools from a shop allegedly engaged in unauthorised gas transfer. Officials said the setup was being used to refill cylinders illegally, posing a serious safety risk and violating LPG norms.

Police have booked the shop owner and the person found operating the premises. Officials said the investigation is underway to trace the source of the cylinders, the supply chain and any wider network involved in the illegal trade.

The action comes amid heightened checks on LPG distribution in the district following complaints of delayed deliveries and concerns over black marketing. Recent inspections at LPG agencies had also flagged irregularities related to stock transparency, pricing and delivery.

District food and supplies controller (West) Sartaaj Singh Cheema said strict surveillance was being maintained to curb misuse of domestic LPG. “Illegal refilling is a serious safety hazard and also affects fair distribution to genuine consumers. We are conducting regular enforcement drives, and violations are dealt with in coordination with the police,” he said.

Officials added that inspections are being carried out not only at LPG agencies but also in market areas and residential-commercial zones where misuse of domestic cylinders is suspected.

The department said strict action would continue against those involved in unauthorised LPG handling, diversion or black-market sale, particularly at a time when household consumers remain dependent on timely cylinder supply.