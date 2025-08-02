Ludhiana: Illegal structure of peddler demolished in Khanna

Khanna police demolished an illegal structure built on an encroached panchayat land by a drug peddler in Chakki village, Machhiwara, on Saturday. The illegal structure of the drug peddler being demolished at Chakki village in Machhiwara, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT)

The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav, with support from the local administration. A police team, accompanied by civil officials and heavy force, reached the site and razed the illegal structure.

The action was taken as part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh.’

The accused, identified as Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of village Chakki, had unlawfully occupied village common land, said the SSP.

“Two cases had previously been registered against him, and heroin was recovered during earlier investigations. Acting on the report submitted by the panchayat department, the illegal structure was razed to the ground using earthmoving equipment,” the SSP added.

“This is not a one-off case. So far in Khanna district, we have taken similar action against nearly 12 drug traffickers who had illegally occupied government or panchayat land,” the SSP said. “These demolitions are part of the ‘Bulldozer’ initiative.”

Since the start of the district-wide anti-drug drive on March 1, Khanna police have registered 370 cases and arrested over 450 individuals. Several properties of drug offenders have also been seized during the raids. “The results of this campaign have been encouraging. These strict measures are sending a strong message to those engaged in the drug trade,” added the SSP.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rajneesh Arora, superintendent of police (SP) Tejvir Singh Hundal, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh, DSP Karamveer Toor, SHO of Machhiwara police station Harvinder Singh, and SHO Samrala Pavittar Singh were also present during the demolition.