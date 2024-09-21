Ludhiana industrialist loses 1 cr to cyber scam

Fraudsters posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers allegedly duped city industrialist and Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry president of over ₹1 crore, officials said. Fraudsters posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers allegedly duped city industrialist and Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry president of over ₹ 1 crore, officials said. (HT File)

They said the accused, posing as CBI officers and officials of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, forwarded forged documents, including arrest warrants, court orders to freeze his bank accounts and fake CBI letters related to a case, convincing 78-year-old Rajnish Ahuja to pay them.

Ahuja, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, an auto part factory in the Focal Point area. He lodged a complaint at the cyber crime police station after realising he had been duped. The police have registered a case under sections 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 318 (4) (cheating), and 308 (2) (punishment for extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused.

According to Ahuja, he got a call on the morning of September 19. The caller claimed to be Abhishek Bansal, an official from IGI Airport.

Bansal told Ahuja that the latter had sent a parcel containing 16 passports and 58 debit cards to Malaysia. As Ahuja denied the allegations, the caller suggested that his ID may have been ‘misused’. The caller told Ahuja that he was transferring the case to ‘Delhi Police’.

After a while, Ahuja received another call and the caller identified himself as one Sunil Kumar from the Delhi Police. Kumar told the victim that one Sanjay Singh, a retired bank officer allegedly involved in a human trafficking and extortion racket, had deposited ₹38 crore into the industrialist’s bank account.

The caller accused that Ahuja had received a 10% commission from these illegal activities. Although Ahuja denied knowing Sanjay Singh, the fraudsters continued to pressure him, claiming his ID had been misused.

The accused then sent fake arrest warrants, court orders to freeze Ahuja’s bank accounts, and a forged CBI letter to the victim. Believing the documents were real, Ahuja agreed to transfer ₹86 lakh as ‘security’ to avoid arrest. The fraudsters assured Ahuja that the money would be refunded within hours after verification. They later demanded an additional ₹15 lakh, which Ahuja transferred.

In the evening, Ahuja received a WhatsApp call. This time, the caller claimed to be one Anil Kumar from the CBI.

He assured Ahuja that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing and promised to return his money by noon next day. However, the money not never returned and the callers became unreachable.

Cyber crime station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jatinder Singh said the police registered a case and began freezing the bank accounts the victim had transferred the money into.