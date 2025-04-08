Ludhiana: Industry bigwigs to attend April 12 Startup Samagam

The Ludhiana Angels Network (LAN) is set to host the Startup Samagam – Leaders’ Conclave 2025 on April 12. The aim of the event is to position Ludhiana as a premier startup ecosystem. SK Rai (VC, Hero Cycles) and; right Sanjeev Pahwa (MD, Ralson Tyres), addressing the media in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Touted as a powerhouse gathering for innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment, the half-day conclave will bring together over 100 startup founders, investors, policy makers, and industry leaders from across the tri-city region, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

Speaking to the media on Monday, SK Rai, director of LAN and vice-chairman of Hero Cycles, said, “Startup Samagam is not just another event — it’s a steppingstone toward Ludhiana’s next big breakthrough. If there’s going to be a unicorn in manufacturing, it will be from Ludhiana.”

Shiven, CEO of LAN, emphasised the need to bridge the gap between academia and industry. “Many startups fail due to a disconnect between what’s taught and what the industry demands. At Samagam, startups will get real-world insights, mentoring from industry stalwarts, and access to investors,” he said.

A key highlight of the conclave will be the live pitching session, where four shortlisted startups will present their ideas to potential investors. In addition, entrepreneurs will be honoured across multiple categories for their contributions to innovation and startup incubation.

The event will feature an expert speaker panel, including Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman, Hero Enterprise, Himanshu Jain, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, Sakshi Sawhney (IAS), deputy commissioner, Amritsar and Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder of Bluestone.

Sanjeev Pahwa, MD of Ralson India, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “This is a landmark opportunity where industrialists, policymakers, and investors converge to make Ludhiana a startup hotspot. Aspiring entrepreneurs with bold ideas should seize this opportunity and register for the event.”