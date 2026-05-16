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Ludhiana intensifies dengue prevention drive,over 19k water containers inspected

More than 303 health teams deployed across 312 areas of district during the drive, the teams surveyed 8,812 houses

Published on: May 16, 2026 06:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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: With dengue prevention emerging as a major focus ahead of the monsoon season, the district health department on Friday has intensified its anti-larvae and awareness campaign under the ongoing ‘Har Shukkarvaar Dengue Te Vaar’ initiative, carrying out extensive inspections across urban and rural areas while urging residents to eliminate stagnant water sources inside and around their homes.

Ludhiana intensifies dengue prevention drive,over 19k water containers inspected

Officials said a total of 303 health teams were deployed across 312 areas of the district during the drive. The teams surveyed 8,812 houses and inspected 19,993 water containers, including coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres, rooftop tanks, and other stagnant water collection points where dengue-causing mosquitoes commonly breed.

The intensified campaign comes days after the district administration directed officials to strengthen surveillance and enforcement measures ahead of the monsoon season. The municipal corporation has already issued 39 challans till May 12 duringanti-larvae enforcement drives, while multiple localities across the city have been identified as vulnerable areas where mosquito larvae were recently detected.

Health officials said hotspot areas identified during previous dengue seasons continue to remain under surveillance this year as well. Areas including Basti Jodhewal, Bajwa Nagar, SBS Nagar, Dugri, Chander Nagar, Shimlapuri, Haibowal, and Samrala Chowk are among the locations where regular monitoring and intensive anti-larvae activities are being carried out.

According to health officials, no dengue case has been reported in the district after February this year, and the current situation has remained under control. However, officials said preventive measures and anti-larvae operations have been intensified to avoid any possible spike during the upcoming rainy season.

Officials further stated that all government departments have been directed to observe every Friday as a ‘Dry Day’ to ensure the removal of stagnant water and strengthen mosquito control efforts across the district.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana intensifies dengue prevention drive,over 19k water containers inspected
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana intensifies dengue prevention drive,over 19k water containers inspected
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