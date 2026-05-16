: With dengue prevention emerging as a major focus ahead of the monsoon season, the district health department on Friday has intensified its anti-larvae and awareness campaign under the ongoing ‘Har Shukkarvaar Dengue Te Vaar’ initiative, carrying out extensive inspections across urban and rural areas while urging residents to eliminate stagnant water sources inside and around their homes. Ludhiana intensifies dengue prevention drive,over 19k water containers inspected

Officials said a total of 303 health teams were deployed across 312 areas of the district during the drive. The teams surveyed 8,812 houses and inspected 19,993 water containers, including coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres, rooftop tanks, and other stagnant water collection points where dengue-causing mosquitoes commonly breed.

The intensified campaign comes days after the district administration directed officials to strengthen surveillance and enforcement measures ahead of the monsoon season. The municipal corporation has already issued 39 challans till May 12 duringanti-larvae enforcement drives, while multiple localities across the city have been identified as vulnerable areas where mosquito larvae were recently detected.

Health officials said hotspot areas identified during previous dengue seasons continue to remain under surveillance this year as well. Areas including Basti Jodhewal, Bajwa Nagar, SBS Nagar, Dugri, Chander Nagar, Shimlapuri, Haibowal, and Samrala Chowk are among the locations where regular monitoring and intensive anti-larvae activities are being carried out.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said dengue can be effectively controlled only through active public participation and regular source reduction activities. She said, the dengue mosquito breeds in clean stagnant water and urged residents to ensure weekly cleaning of coolers, flower pots, tyres, rooftops, and all places where water can accumulate.

She advised residents to empty, scrub, and dry water storage containers at least once every week to break the breeding cycle of mosquitoes. “Even small stagnant water sources inside homes can become breeding grounds for dengue-causing mosquitoes. Community participation is extremely important in preventing any rise in cases during the monsoon season,” she said.

Dr Kaur added that health teams should also spread awareness regarding early symptoms of dengue, including high fever, headache, body ache, joint pain, and skin rashes. She urged people experiencing such symptoms to immediately visit the nearest hospital, where free dengue and chikungunya testing and treatment facilities are available.

According to health officials, no dengue case has been reported in the district after February this year, and the current situation has remained under control. However, officials said preventive measures and anti-larvae operations have been intensified to avoid any possible spike during the upcoming rainy season.

Officials further stated that all government departments have been directed to observe every Friday as a ‘Dry Day’ to ensure the removal of stagnant water and strengthen mosquito control efforts across the district.