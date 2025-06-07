Ludhiana: Jarkhar Academy, Neeta Club in semis

Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Neeta Club Rampur emerged victorious in their respective matches in the senior category of the 15th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival played at Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Complex in Jarkhar, booking their spots in the semifinals, on Friday. Players in action at 15th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

In the junior division, Kila Raipur Hockey Centre and Ek Noor Academy, Tehing, also secured places in the final four. Jarkhar Hockey Academy opened the evening with a commanding 5-3 win over Amargarh Hockey Centre. Raghveer Singh Dangora stole the show and was named the “hero of the match.” In another intense encounter, Neeta Club Rampur edged past Gill Club Ghavaddi 5-4 in a nail-biting finish. Jagjeet Singh of Rampur took home the hero title for his performance.

The junior matches saw Kila Raipur Hockey Centre defeat Rana Academy Hoshiarpur 5-4, with Rajveer Singh of Kila Raipur School named the standout player. Ek Noor Academy followed with a solid 6-3 victory over Chachrari Hockey Centre, thanks to a powerful game led by Manashoor Ahmed, the match hero.

Jangsher Singh Tambar, a California-based businessman, was the chief guest. He donated ₹1 lakh to Jarkhar Hockey Academy as financial support.

Other notable guests included district sports officer Kuldeep Chugh, Rajinder Singh from Khalsa College, international weightlifter Hardeep Singh Saini and Harbans Singh Saini. The event was smoothly conducted under the guidance of Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, along with coaches and sports managers Gurpreet Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Gursatinder Pargat, Shingara Singh, Kuldeep Ghavaddi, Khushmeet Khanna and Pawan Bansal.

As the festival moves toward its final stages, the excitement and energy continue to rise, celebrating not just the sport but the spirit of Punjab’s rich hockey tradition.