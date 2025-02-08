Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Jarkhar Academy, Patiala varsity advance to next hockey round

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 08, 2025 08:00 AM IST

MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal announced ₹18-lakh grant for the development of Jarkhar viilage, including construction of a stadium

The Jarkhar Games kicked off on Friday with exciting matches in hockey, football, and tug-of-war. The event, inaugurated by MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal and Markfed chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi, witnessed standout performances from hockey teams. Jarkhar Academy and PIS Bathinda emerged as early winners in the hockey competitions.

Players in action during the Jarkhar Games in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Players in action during the Jarkhar Games in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

In the sub-junior hockey category, Jarkhar Academy triumphed over Sangrur 2-0, while Chachrari edged past Kila Raipur to secure a spot in the next round. In the girls’ hockey category, PIS Bathinda dominated Mundian Kalan with a 3-0 victory, and Punjabi University Patiala defeated Ludhiana Coaching Centre 4-0.

The football matches were equally thrilling, with teams like Burj Hakiman, Payal, Gaggaran, Gill, and Kalyan progressing to the next stage after fierce competition.

The tug-of-war event saw Dashmesh Public School claim victory in the girls’ category, beating Millennium World School, and Dehlon School triumphing over Mundian in the boys’ division.

MLA Sangowal, during his address, presented a grant of 18 lakh to the village panchayat for development projects, including construction of a stadium in Jarkhar. He praised the Jarkhar Games as a crucial part of Punjab’s rural sports heritage and a model for village-level sporting events.

Cultural performances added flair to the event, with Punjabi folk songs, dance performances, and martial arts displays from school children captivating the audience.

The Jarkhar Academy announced that it would award bicycles to top-performing students from the participating schools.

Kabaddi, volleyball, girls’ football, and hockey will be the main attractions on February 8, with the grand finals set for February 9.

Chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said that sports personalities and social workers will be honoured during the closing ceremony.

