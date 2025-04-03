Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Jewellery thief held; 2 lakh, gold rings recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2025 06:26 AM IST

The investigators seized the Creta SUV used in the crime; they said that Rahman had installed a fake number plate to mislead the authorities; further inquiry suggests that he was under financial strain due to unpaid home loans and was also undergoing treatment for depression

Samrala police have arrested Ifzur Rahman, a resident of Bahadurke Road, Ludhiana, for stealing gold rings worth lakhs from Bandhan Jewellers on March 23. Posing as a customer, Rahman tricked the staff into showing him multiple rings before fleeing in a Hyundai Creta SUV.

Posing as a customer, Rahman tricked the staff into showing him multiple rings before fleeing in a Hyundai Creta SUV. (HT Photo)
Posing as a customer, Rahman tricked the staff into showing him multiple rings before fleeing in a Hyundai Creta SUV. (HT Photo)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh and sub-inspector Pavittar Singh confirmed the arrest. “Rahman was identified through CCTV cameras, which was widely circulated on social media. To evade capture, he altered his appearance by shaving his beard but was recognised by a distinctive black mole on his face,” a police officer said.

“During interrogation, Rahman admitted to selling the eight stolen rings to Shamshad Ali, a jeweller in Ludhiana’s Sarafa Bazaar. We have recovered 2 lakh from him, which is part of the 3.05 lakh that he received from selling the jewellery. The stolen jewellery has been recovered,” the officer said.

The investigators seized the Creta SUV used in the crime. They said that Rahman had installed a fake number plate to mislead the authorities. Further inquiry suggests that he was under financial strain due to unpaid home loans and was also undergoing treatment for depression.

Rahman was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded to two days of police custody for further questioning. The police are now probing whether he has a history of similar offences.

