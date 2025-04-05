Ludhiana: Kabaddi player attacked with sword during match, accused on the run

A kabaddi player was brutally attacked with a sword during a tournament in Village Harbanspura in Khanna on Wednesday night. After the spectators gathered there the accused fled from the spot. According to the police, Pyara Singh, a resident of Bhaini Sahib, was representing Chamkaur Sahib’s team in the tournament. (HT Photo)

According to the police, Pyara Singh, a resident of Bhaini Sahib, was representing Chamkaur Sahib’s team in the tournament. His team had advanced to the semi-finals and was preparing to face Dhanauri at around 9.30pm. As he was entering the ground after paying his respects, he was allegedly attacked with a sword by Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Village Lato Dana.

The attack left Pyara Singh with severe head injuries, causing him to collapse on the ground, bleeding profusely. The accused then reportedly continued his assault, targeting his legs. As onlookers rushed to his aid, Gurpreet Singh fled the scene, brandishing the sword and issuing death threats.

Upon receiving information, the Sadar police station registered a case under sections 115(2), 109, 118(1), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdeep Singh, in charge of the Kota police post, stated that Pyara Singh used to play Kabaddi in the team of the accused Gurpreet Singh. Later, Pyara Singh left Gurpreet Singh and joined Chamkaur Sahib Kabaddi team. Gurpreet nursed a rivalry against him and assaulted him during the tournament. The ASI added that a search operation has been launched to arrest the accused.