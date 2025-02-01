Ludhiana: Khanna cops seize 144 spools of plastic kite string; 3 arrested

The Khanna police on Saturday arrested three individuals and seized 144 spools of prohibited plastic kite string, officials said. They said the crackdown comes over increasing concerns of the dangers posed by plastic kite strings to human life and the environment. The arrests and seizures were made during special checking by teams from Sadar and Khanna City-2 police stations. (HT File)

The arrests and seizures were made during special checking by teams from Sadar and Khanna City-2 police stations. In the first case, police seized 96 spools of the string from a pick-up auto. On being questioned, the accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh from Billan Wali Chappri, Khanna, and Jatin of Samadhi Road, Khanna, admitted they intended to sell the spools in local markets.

In another case, police arrested Rinku, a resident of Amloh Road, Khanna, after discovering that he had procured the spools from Ludhiana and was selling them in Khanna. Police recovered 45 spools of the banned kite string from him.

Police said two cases were registered under sections 223 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Sadar Khanna station-house officer (SHO) inspector Hardip Singh confirmed the developments.