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Ludhiana: Khanna man dies in US; family seeks government help to bring body home

Family members said he had first moved to Canada in search of better employment opportunities before later shifting to Indiana in the US

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 29-year-old man from Ghangas village near Khanna, who had been living abroad for nearly two years and was working at a store in the United States, died in Indiana on April 22. Local authorities informed his family about the death, following which they appealed to the Punjab and Central governments for assistance to bring his body back to India for the last rites.

Mehak Singh died in the US on April 22. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Mehak Singh. Family members said he had first moved to Canada in search of better employment opportunities before later shifting to Indiana in the US.

Relatives said the news came as a shock as Mehak had recently spoken to the family and had not complained of any health problem.

His father, Uday Singh, said he last spoke to his son on April 15. His aunt, Sukhwinder Kaur, said she had spoken to him on April 21, a day before his death, when he sounded normal and discussed future plans.

The family said it was facing financial difficulties in completing the formalities required to repatriate the body. They urged the authorities to extend immediate support so that his cremation could be performed in his native village.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Khanna man dies in US; family seeks government help to bring body home
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Khanna man dies in US; family seeks government help to bring body home
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