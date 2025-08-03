Ludhiana: Kidwai Nagar locals hug 35-yr-old trees to save them from felling

In a peaceful and emotion-laden demonstration, residents of Kidwai Nagar gathered at the Shaheedi Park on Saturday to protest against the proposed felling of over 20 silver oak trees, each nearly 35 years old, for the construction of an overhead water tank. Residents during the protest at the Shaheedi Park in Kidwai Nagar, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Drawing inspiration from the historic Chipko Movement, women and children hugged the trees to symbolise their love for nature and demand for environmentally responsible development. The protest remained peaceful and highlighted the community’s deep concern for the loss of Ludhiana’s already shrinking green spaces.

Environmentalist Gagnish Khurana, addressing the media, said, “Ludhiana, especially areas like old Kidwai Nagar, has very limited green cover. Park areas form less than 1% of the land, whereas even affordable housing projects require at least 8% green space. These trees are vital for maintaining urban balance.”

Khurana also criticised the authorities for not following proper procedures. “As per high court guidelines, it is mandatory to inform local residents through public notices before selecting any park for such construction. No such information was shared with us,” he added.

Vinod Kapoor, a local resident, stressed the need for transparency and suggested public consultation before finalising such major projects. “Development is important, but it should be sustainable. Residents must be taken into confidence,” he said.

Kapil Arora, president of the local association, clarified that the residents are not opposing the construction of the water tank itself. “We welcome the project but request that it be built at the site of the old, unused water tank. This way, we can avoid unnecessary damage to greenery. The Supreme Court has equated the cutting of trees to murder, yet our authorities seem to be ignoring the long-term consequences,” he said.

The ₹1,660-crore surface water supply project, supported under a World Bank scheme, aims to reduce dependency on groundwater. However, residents insist that infrastructure development must not come at the cost of Ludhiana’s already limited green lungs.