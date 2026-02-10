Ludhiana: Kin booked for harbouring fugitives

The Sahnewal police have booked the parents and relatives of three absconding offenders for allegedly harbouring them and helping them evade arrest in multiple serious criminal cases. Police said efforts were on to arrest the absconding accused and those booked for harbouring them. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the action was taken after officers failed to trace the accused Mani Khachhar, Dalip Kumar, alias Bhayiya, and Aman Bains, who are wanted in cases involving violent assault, possession and use of illegal weapons and a gang clash that left one person with a bullet injury.

Those booked include parents of Mani Khachhar — Ramesh Kumar and his wife Amarjit Kaur of Gagan Nagar; parents of Dalip Kumar — Raj Kishore and his wife Inder Devi; and a relative of Aman Bains — Veer Singh of Daba Colony, Gobind Nagar.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 249 and 253 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Head constable Jasvir Singh, the investigating officer, said the FIR was lodged following a tip-off. He said the police received information that the accused, despite being wanted in serious cases, were sheltered by their parents and relatives.

Police records show that Mani Khachhar and his aides were first booked on January 26 for allegedly assaulting the father of a six-year-old girl during her birthday party. During the incident, the accused reportedly attempted to fire a shot, but the weapon malfunctioned.

The accused were again booked on February 3 after two rival groups with a history of enmity clashed violently in Mahadev Colony in the Sahnewal area. During the clash, one man sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to hospital, while four others also suffered injuries.

Police said efforts were on to arrest the absconding accused and those booked for harbouring them.