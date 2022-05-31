Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Labourer booked for sodomy bid on toddler

A labourer was booked on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting and attempting to sodomise his neighbour’s three-and-a-half-year-old daughter after taking her to an isolated place. When locals gathered there on hearing the toddler’s cries, he fled from the spot
The victim’s father said that their family knew the accused and lured his daughter with chocolates. (Representative image)
Updated on May 31, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Pappu Yadav, a resident of Focal Point in Khanna.

An FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim’s father. He said that his daughter was playing outside their house and suddenly went missing. They started searching for her and after some time, found her injured near a park. He added that he knew Pappu and he lured the girl with chocolates.

On being informed, the Khanna police lodged an FIR under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of IPC.

