Ludhiana: Labourer kills wife, flees with 2 children in Dakha

A shocking murder was reported late Sunday night on Raikot Road near Jangpur village, where a migrant labourer allegedly killed his wife and fled with their two children. The incident occurred around 11pm, and police have launched an investigation. Renu Kumari, the victim. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Renu Kumari, 26, who lived with her husband Tejpal, a native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to her parents, Chandradi Paswan and Sheela Devi, they have been residing in the area for the past 20 years and working as daily wage labourers. They alleged that Tejpal frequently accused Renu of infidelity, which led to frequent disputes between them.

On Monday night, Tejpal returned home after work at a nearby sheller. Following dinner, as per routine, he took his wife and two children to sleep in a room adjacent to a tubewell. However, the next morning, Renu’s parents noticed that the room was locked from the outside. When they received no response upon knocking, they grew suspicious and broke open the lock, only to discover Renu’s lifeless body inside. The victim had visible injury marks on her face, seemingly inflicted with a blunt object.

Chandradi Paswan stated that Tejpal escaped after the crime, taking along their seven-year-old son, Sunny, and four-year-old daughter, Sandhya. The family immediately informed the Dakha police, following which station house officer (SHO) Amritpal Singh and his team reached the scene. The police took custody of the body and initiated legal proceedings.

SHO Singh stated that a manhunt has been launched to trace Tejpal and to rescue the children.

Unidentified man murdered in Moti Nagar

In another case, locals of Transport Nagar found the dead body of a man on Monday. The Moti Nagar police lodged a murder case against an unidentified accused.

The victim is yet to be identified. It suggested that the assailants hacked the man with a sharp edged weapon and dumped the body here.

Inspector Amritpal Singh stated that the police registered a case of murder against unidentified accused. Meanwhile the dead body has been sent to civil hospital for autopsy. The victim appeared to be in his thirties. The police made announcements in surrounding areas for the identification of the victim.