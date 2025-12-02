Ludhiana: LCBSL to roll out mobile AI med lab, kitchen & washroom on wheels

The long-pending projects of the Ludhiana City Bus Services Limited (LCBSL) have moved forward, with the district administration announcing that an AI lab on wheels, mobile Kitchen and washroom on wheels will begin public services from January onwards. These decisions were finalised during a meeting of the board of directors of LCBSL held on Friday, under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner-cum-executive director. Some of the buses parked at Hambran road depot in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

This marks a major step toward operationalising five specialty buses that have been lying unused for nearly three years at its Haibowal depot. Most of these buses were modified during the Covid-19 period for community welfare but could not be deployed due to administrative delays.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “These five buses are going to serve the public with various services, including food, health services, AI labs, washrooms and more. These services will start in January.”

AI-enabled mobile medical unit

The board approved the rollout of bus — PB-10-5C-6318 — previously used as a Corona testing van. Equipped by the Sun Foundation during the pandemic, the vehicle will now be upgraded as an AI-supported mobile medical unit (AI lab on wheels).

It will be handed over to the state health department, which will use it for screening camps, preventive check-ups and diagnostic services across the district. The deputy commissioner has directed officials to complete the technical integration and roadworthiness checks by mid-December.

Restaurant on wheels for public gatherings

The board also cleared the deployment of bus — PB-10-DZ-4510— which has been converted into a mobile kitchen / restaurant on wheels with rooftop seating. Starting in January, the bus will operate at large public events, exhibitions and tourist points.

LCBSL will invite partnerships with self-help groups, women entrepreneurs, and food start-ups to run the bus on a revenue-sharing model.

This initiative is expected to help generate income for the city bus service.

Washroom on wheels to support sanitation infra

In another significant move, bus — PB-10-DZ-4511— modified as a toilet van, will be operated jointly with the municipal corporation. The van will provide mobile sanitation facilities at melas, rallies, sports events and underserved areas lacking public toilets.

The civic body will manage manpower, cleaning and waste disposal, while LCBSL will oversee vehicle movement and scheduling.

Remaining two buses to join fleet by Jan end

The board also reviewed the status of buses — PB-10-DZ-4506 and PB-10-DZ-4508 — which are still undergoing modification. The contractor has been instructed to complete the

work by the end of January, so these buses can be added to LCBSL’s “Service on Wheels” initiative.

Officials said that these moves are part of a larger effort to revive Ludhiana’s city bus operations, which have been struggling due to a shortage of buses, high maintenance costs and declining ridership.