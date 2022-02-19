Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana logs 13 fresh Covid cases, one death
chandigarh news

Ludhiana logs 13 fresh Covid cases, one death

Ludhiana recorded 13 fresh Covid cases and one death, pushing the total count and death toll to 1,09,591 and 2,272 respectively.
Ludhiana recorded 13 fresh Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours. (HT File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district on Saturday recorded 13 fresh cases and one Covid-related death in the last 24 hours.

The death pushed the district’s total toll to 2,272. There are a total of 1,09,591 patients who have been infected by the virus, of which, 1,07,159 have been successfully recovered.

The active cases count for the district stands at 160. Of these, 147 are under home isolation, while 12 patients are admitted in private facilities and one is undergoing treatment at government hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP