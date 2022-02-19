Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana logs 13 fresh Covid cases, one death
Ludhiana recorded 13 fresh Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours. (HT File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district on Saturday recorded 13 fresh cases and one Covid-related death in the last 24 hours.

The death pushed the district’s total toll to 2,272. There are a total of 1,09,591 patients who have been infected by the virus, of which, 1,07,159 have been successfully recovered.

The active cases count for the district stands at 160. Of these, 147 are under home isolation, while 12 patients are admitted in private facilities and one is undergoing treatment at government hospital.

Saturday, February 19, 2022
