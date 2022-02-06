Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana logs 183 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
The total count of Covid cases in Ludhiana has gone up to 10,9047. Of these, 10,5266 patients have recovered, while 2,240 have succumbed to the virus.
There are a total of 1,541 active cases in Ludhiana, out of which 1,410 were under home isolation and 131 were being treated at different hospitals. (HT File)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district reported two Covid-related deaths and 183 cases of fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

The deaths reported on Saturday included a 27-year-old man from Barmi village in Raikot and a 76-year-old man from Begowal village.

The new numbers pushed the total count of Covid cases in the district to 10,9047. Of these, 10,5266 patients have recovered, while 2,240 have succumbed to the virus.

There are a total of 1,541 active cases in the district, out of which 1,410 were under home isolation and 131 were being treated at different hospitals.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said there were 24 active micro-containment areas in different parts of the district, before encouraging residents to follow Covid guidelines and get vaccinated.

