Ludhiana: Machhiwara police bust phone-snatching gang, 4 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 04, 2025 05:04 AM IST

Rekha Devi, a resident of Machhiwara, reported that two bike-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone while she was waiting for a bus at the local bus stand

The Machhiwara police busted a phone-snatching and theft gang with the arrest of four accused, officials said, adding that they recovered 19 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from the accused.

Police found that the duo was involved in multiple incidents of thefts and snatchings in the Focal Point area. (HT photo for representation)
Police found that the duo was involved in multiple incidents of thefts and snatchings in the Focal Point area. (HT photo for representation)

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh said one Harjinder Singh, a resident of Hiyatpur, filed a complaint stating that his mobile phone was stolen from a bag hanging on his motorcycle.

The DSP said investigations led to the arrest of two brothers -- identified as Arjan Kumar and Akshay, both residents of Hiyatpur. Police found that the duo was involved in multiple incidents of thefts and snatchings in the Focal Point area. Police recovered 14 stolen mobile phones from their possession, DSP Singh added.

In another incident, Rekha Devi, a resident of Machhiwara, reported that two bike-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone while she was waiting for a bus at the local bus stand. Police said Investigations led to the arrest of Gurpreet Singh Gopi and Amarjeet Singh, both residents of Shatabgarh. Police recovered Rekha Devi’s stolen phone along with five others, officials said.

DSP Singh said the arrested accused, all aged between 22 and 25 years, are suspected to be involved in other similar crimes as well.

