Ludhiana: Man attacked, robbed of scooter, cash, mobile phone

Three unidentified miscreants attacked a man with a sharp-edged weapon and thrashed his relative and robbed him of his cash, mobile phone, and scooter in a late-night incident near Phullanwal Chowk on Sunday. The victim, Mithlesh Mandal, a resident of Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, was left bleeding and later admitted to the hospital by his relative. Three unidentified miscreants attacked a man with a sharp-edged weapon and thrashed his relative and robbed him of his cash, mobile phone, and scooter in a late-night incident near Phullanwal Chowk on Sunday. (Representational image)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12.30 am when Mithlesh Mandal and his brother-in-law, Lal Tunn Mandal, went to Phullanwal Chowk on a scooter to buy diesel for a wedding generator. As they reached the area, three men on a scooter sans number plates surrounded them. One of the attackers struck Mithlesh on the head with a sharp weapon, after which they severely beat both victims and looted cash from Mithlesh’s pocket, his mobile phone, and his scooter before fleeing the scene.

Despite the presence of a roadside eatery and a petrol pump nearby, no bystanders came forward to help, even as the victims called out for assistance.

Mithlesh stated that the accused was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

On receiving information, Dugri police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. ASI Gaurav Chandel, who is investigating the case, stated that a case has been registered against three unidentified accused under sections 304 and 3(5) of BNS, and the police are now scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the assailants.