Ludhiana man booked for tossing newborn on floor after spat with wife
A man was booked for tossing his two-month-old son on the floor after a spat with his wife on Friday, three days after the child’s death.
The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony, reportedly suspected that the child was the result of his wife’s extramarital affair.
The complainant, Monika Bisht, the victim’s mother, said, “My husband was unemployed and addicted to drugs, which was a recurring point of contention between the two of us. On May 2, we had an argument, after which Ankit in a fit of rage tossed our son on the floor with considerable force. The next day, I realised my son was not moving, and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.”
“We had gotten married around one year ago against our parents’ wishes. It was my second marriage, which is why Ankit’s parents would regularly ask him to leave me. They would also insinuate that Ankit was not the father of the baby,” she said, adding that her in-laws had also tried to get her baby aborted.
The complainant said that Ankit has not returned home since he stormed out of the house on May 2. “He has been sending abusive texts and voice messages, accusing me of killing our son,” she said.
Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, Dugri station house officer, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 304A ( causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The autopsy report is awaited, and more sections could be added to the FIR after receiving the report.
-
19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, women found more vulnerable
Agra Covid cases are on the rise again, and Agra is no exception. In the past 24 hours, seven people recovered from the infection. On Thursday, eight positive cases of Covid-19 were reported. However, in the analysis of the positive cases detected in the recent past, it has been found that women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 here because more women have tested positive compared to men in Agra district.
-
Liquor all set to get cheaper in Gurugram as state govt cuts taxes
The prices of imported foreign liquor in Gurugram are likely to decrease from June as the excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have been reduced as part of Haryana's new excise policy announced on Friday. Vendors said that the price of imported scotch is likely to go down by ₹300 to ₹450 for a one-litre bottle, and that of IMFL whisky by ₹150 to ₹300.
-
Allahabad high court issues NBW against NOIDA CEO
Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order in a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another whose land was acquired in 1990 by Noida Authority but they were not given fair compensation as per law till date. The petitioners have been fighting legal battles since 1990 against the Noida Authority.
-
828 PhD scholars walk away with degrees at Panjab University’s 69th convocation
After a long wait of three years, as many as 828 PhD scholars, who completed their doctorates since 2019, were awarded their degrees at Panjab University's 69th annual convocation on Friday. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, also attended the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 150 mark
As many as 11 patients tested positive in Chandigarh, six in Mohali and five in Panchkula, pushing the active caseload to 153, highest since 161 on March 8. Now, 73 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula. After remaining below 40 for the first 19 days of April, the active cases started rising in the later part of the month, crossing the 100 mark on April 26.
