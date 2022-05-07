Ludhiana man booked for tossing newborn on floor after spat with wife

A man was booked for tossing his two-month-old son on the floor after a spat with his wife on Friday, three days after the child’s death.

The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony, reportedly suspected that the child was the result of his wife’s extramarital affair.

The complainant, Monika Bisht, the victim’s mother, said, “My husband was unemployed and addicted to drugs, which was a recurring point of contention between the two of us. On May 2, we had an argument, after which Ankit in a fit of rage tossed our son on the floor with considerable force. The next day, I realised my son was not moving, and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.”

“We had gotten married around one year ago against our parents’ wishes. It was my second marriage, which is why Ankit’s parents would regularly ask him to leave me. They would also insinuate that Ankit was not the father of the baby,” she said, adding that her in-laws had also tried to get her baby aborted.

The complainant said that Ankit has not returned home since he stormed out of the house on May 2. “He has been sending abusive texts and voice messages, accusing me of killing our son,” she said.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, Dugri station house officer, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 304A ( causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The autopsy report is awaited, and more sections could be added to the FIR after receiving the report.