Ludhiana: Man dies after petrol poured in mouth during assault, 1 held

Police have arrested one person and launched a search for three others after a 27-year-old man died following a brutal assault where the attackers allegedly poured petrol into his mouth. The victim, Surinder Kumar of Kitchlu Nagar, succumbed to his injuries on June 2, two days after the May 30 attack near a tomb adjacent to his residence. Police have registered an FIR under Sections 103 (murder), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

The incident came to light when the victim’s father, Sawan Kumar, 60, filed a police complaint stating the attack stemmed from a land dispute. “Our neighbour Jaswinder Singh tried to illegally construct a wall on land near the tomb that belongs to us,” Sawan Kumar told police. “When my son objected, Jaswinder called his son Sonu and nephews Gola and Jatin, who then mercilessly beat Surinder,” Sawan said.

The assault took a horrific turn when the attackers allegedly poured petrol over Surinder’s body and forced it into his mouth before fleeing. The unconscious victim was rushed to hospital but died during treatment.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 103 (murder), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh confirmed the arrest of prime suspect Jaswinder Singh, while his son Sonu and nephews Gola and Jatin remain at large ar PAU police station. “This was an exceptionally brutal crime. Special teams are working to apprehend the absconding suspects and we are collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene,” the ASI said.