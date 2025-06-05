Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Man dies after petrol poured in mouth during assault, 1 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Police have arrested one person and launched a search for three others after a 27-year-old man died following a brutal assault where the attackers allegedly poured petrol into his mouth

Police have arrested one person and launched a search for three others after a 27-year-old man died following a brutal assault where the attackers allegedly poured petrol into his mouth. The victim, Surinder Kumar of Kitchlu Nagar, succumbed to his injuries on June 2, two days after the May 30 attack near a tomb adjacent to his residence.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 103 (murder), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)
Police have registered an FIR under Sections 103 (murder), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

The incident came to light when the victim’s father, Sawan Kumar, 60, filed a police complaint stating the attack stemmed from a land dispute. “Our neighbour Jaswinder Singh tried to illegally construct a wall on land near the tomb that belongs to us,” Sawan Kumar told police. “When my son objected, Jaswinder called his son Sonu and nephews Gola and Jatin, who then mercilessly beat Surinder,” Sawan said.

The assault took a horrific turn when the attackers allegedly poured petrol over Surinder’s body and forced it into his mouth before fleeing. The unconscious victim was rushed to hospital but died during treatment.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 103 (murder), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh confirmed the arrest of prime suspect Jaswinder Singh, while his son Sonu and nephews Gola and Jatin remain at large ar PAU police station. “This was an exceptionally brutal crime. Special teams are working to apprehend the absconding suspects and we are collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene,” the ASI said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Man dies after petrol poured in mouth during assault, 1 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On