Ludhiana: Man fractures wife’s arm over ‘bad food’, booked

A woman in Kakowal village was allegedly beaten so mercilessly by her husband, father-in-law, and brother-in-law—all because she didn’t serve “tasty enough” food—that her right arm was fractured in the assault. According to ASI Kuldeep Singh, the investigating officer, preliminary findings suggest a history of domestic violence. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Shubham (husband), Mishri Lal (father-in-law), and Rishu (brother-in-law) of Vishal Colony. The attack took place around 2 pm on May 23, but the police registered an FIR on Friday following a complaint filed by the victim, Upasana, who has been married into the household for five years.

What began as a routine lunch turned into a terrifying ordeal for Upasana. In her complaint, she said that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law came home from work and, after tasting the food, began hurling abuses and accusations, blaming her for not cooking to their expectations.

“An argument broke out when they began taunting me about the food. It escalated so quickly that they grabbed a wooden dowel and started beating me with it. They fractured my right arm,” Upasana told the police.

Even more disturbingly, she alleged that after the assault, none of the accused cared to get her medical help. “They left me in pain and simply returned to their factory jobs,” she said.

According to ASI Kuldeep Singh, the Investigating Officer, preliminary findings suggest a history of domestic violence. “The couple had frequent quarrels, and Upasana had been suffering in silence. This time the violence crossed a line,” he said.

A case has been registered against the three men under various sections of the BNS at the Jodhewal police station. As of now, none of the accused have been arrested, though a hunt is on for their arrest.