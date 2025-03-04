Ludhiana: Man held for firing gunshots in road rage incident

The Salem Tabri police arrested a businessman from Kasabad village for allegedly firing gunshots in an inebriated state and fabricating a story of attempted loot on him, officials said. Police said they found that the accused, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, had a spat with some people in a road rage incident and fired gunshots in the air. The case was registered under section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT photo for representation)

According to the police, Dhaliwal initially claimed he was returning from a wedding late on Saturday night when a group of miscreants attacked his car with stones and bricks to loot him. He claimed he fired three gunshots from his licensed pistol, forcing the attackers to flee.

Police said that after investigation, they found the story to be suspicious.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP North), Devinder Chaudhary said Dhaliwal called the police control room, claiming that some miscreants assaulted him with an intention of robbery, but he thwarted the attempt. Police reached the spot and took up an investigation.

The ACP said the probe revealed Dhaliwal was intoxicated and the gunshots were fired around midnight, a significant time before he called the police at 12.50 am.

“When questioned thoroughly, Dhaliwal admitted that he made up the attack story to cover up the fact that he fired gunshots in an inebriated condition,” ACP Chaudhary said.

The case was registered under section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.