Ludhiana man held with 1kg heroin, illegal pistol

The CIA-1 staff of Ludhiana Police Commissionerate arrested a man with heroin and an illegal weapon. The accused, Jaspreet Singh alias Nannu, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh area, was previously arrested in a case related to dacoity preparation and arms possession. He had been out on bail since February 2023. The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Nannu, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh area. (HT Photo)

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar, the CIA-1 team acted on a tip-off and apprehended the suspect near ATI Road. During the search, police recovered 1kg and 17 grams of heroin, a .32 bore illegal pistol, three live cartridges, and one bullet shell from his possession.

Brar said that Jaspreet had earlier been booked in January 2023 under charges of preparing for dacoity with illegal arms, and was released on bail a month later. “The suspect is now being interrogated to trace the source of the narcotics and the weapon,” he added.

A fresh FIR has been registered against him at Division Number 6 police station under Sections 21C, 61, 85 NDPS Act 25, 54 and 59 Arms Act has been lodged against the accused.