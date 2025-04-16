Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana man held with 1kg heroin, illegal pistol

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 16, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Police said that accused had earlier been booked in January 2023 under charges of preparing for dacoity with illegal arms, and was released on bail a month later; the suspect is being interrogated to trace the source of the narcotics and the weapon, he added

The CIA-1 staff of Ludhiana Police Commissionerate arrested a man with heroin and an illegal weapon. The accused, Jaspreet Singh alias Nannu, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh area, was previously arrested in a case related to dacoity preparation and arms possession. He had been out on bail since February 2023.

The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Nannu, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh area. (HT Photo)
The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Nannu, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh area. (HT Photo)

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar, the CIA-1 team acted on a tip-off and apprehended the suspect near ATI Road. During the search, police recovered 1kg and 17 grams of heroin, a .32 bore illegal pistol, three live cartridges, and one bullet shell from his possession.

Brar said that Jaspreet had earlier been booked in January 2023 under charges of preparing for dacoity with illegal arms, and was released on bail a month later. “The suspect is now being interrogated to trace the source of the narcotics and the weapon,” he added.

A fresh FIR has been registered against him at Division Number 6 police station under Sections 21C, 61, 85 NDPS Act 25, 54 and 59 Arms Act has been lodged against the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man held with 1kg heroin, illegal pistol
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On