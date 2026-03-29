Ludhiana: Man hurt as car plunges into canal

A man had a narrow escape after his car plunged into a canal near Ajnoud village, close to Doraha, while he was allegedly trying to evade a group of suspected robbers who were chasing him. The car in the canal near Doraha on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred near the Ajnoud canal bridge when Gaurav Verma was travelling from Tibba bridge towards Nalagarh. According to his statement to the police, a car carrying four to five persons attempted to intercept him on the way, posing as bank officials and asking him to pull over. Sensing danger, Verma accelerated his vehicle and refused to stop. The occupants of the other car then began chasing him and allegedly attempted to ram his vehicle near the bridge.

In an effort to avoid a collision, Verma lost control of his car, which veered off the road and fell into the canal. Trapped inside, he managed to break the window and escape, sustaining minor injuries. On receiving information, Doraha police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Officials said they are verifying the victim’s claims and scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspects.