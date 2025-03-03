Ludhiana: Man poses as mandi board supervisor to file fake plaint

The Punjab Agricultural university (PAU) police station have registered a case against an unidentified accused after the impersonator, using the name of a Punjab Mandi Board supervisor, submitted a fake complaint to the board’s head office, falsely accusing two officials of promoting employees in exchange for money. The case was filed based on the complaint of Harpreet Singh, a resident of Dasuya, Hoshiarpur, who works as a supervisor in the Punjab Mandi Board. (HT photo for representation)

Harpreet Singh stated that he was summoned to the Punjab Mandi Board head office in Mohali on February 27, where the board secretary confronted him about a complaint allegedly filed by him. The complaint accused senior assistant Paramjeet Singh and market committee secretary Vijay of accepting bribes in exchange for promotions.

However, Harpreet Singh denied making any such complaint and was shocked to see that the letter bore his forged signature. “I have never made any such allegations, nor am I aware of any wrongdoing within the department. Someone impersonated me and filed a false complaint using my name,” he said.

Following Harpreet Singh’s police complaint, PAU police station has lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused under Sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(2) (forgery), 336(3) (forgery of documents or electronic records), and 340(2) (using a forged document as genuine) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inspector Rajinderpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of PAU police station, confirmed that an investigation is on to identify the culprit behind the forgery. The police are also examining whether any electronic or documentary evidence can help track the impersonator.