Ludhiana: Man running illegal de-addiction centre held; 17 youths rescued

During a raid at an illegal de-addiction centre operating in Neelon Khurd village, the police rescued 17 youngsters, the Samrala police said. Cops rescuing youth during a raid at an illegal de-addiction centre operating in Neelon Khurd village in Ludhiana. (HT)

A police team, accompanied by a medical team, shifted the youths to Samrala civil hospital for medical aid.

During the raid, police arrested a person running the centre and launched an investigation into the illegal operation.

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh stated that the police received a tip-off that the facility had been operating for the past seven to eight months.

“The centre allegedly charged hefty amounts from families of drug-affected people under the pretence of offering treatment. The police teams, in coordination with the health department team led by Dr Navdeep Kaur, raided the centre,” the DSP said.

Cops informed the families of the youth and sent them to Samrala civil hospital for medical care.

Dr Navneet Kaur stated that all 17 rescued individuals have undergone medical check-ups at the hospital. “If any of them were found to be suffering from drug addiction, they would be referred to government-run de-addiction centres for professional rehabilitation,” she said.

Samrala SHO Gurmeet Singh confirmed that one suspect who was running the centre has been arrested. “A case has been registered against him, and further legal proceedings are underway. The police are also investigating whether more people were involved in the illegal operation,” he added.