Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Man sends wife abroad, gets divorce papers, FIR registered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 15, 2025 06:02 AM IST

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said Sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped

A resident of Sheria village of Machhiwara in Ludhiana spent 31 lakh to send his wife abroad on a study visa hoping that she would help him in getting a spouse visa later but “she sent him divorce papers” instead. The Machhiwara police have registered an FIR against Jatinder Kaur of Charan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), her parents Jarnail Singh and Balwinder Kaur on the complaint of Princepal Singh.

After investigating the matter for two months, Ludhiana’s Machhiwara police have registered an FIR against the woman and her family members. (HT Photo)
After investigating the matter for two months, Ludhiana’s Machhiwara police have registered an FIR against the woman and her family members. (HT Photo)

In his complaint, Princepal said he was interested in settling abroad. He met Jatinder Kaur and her family through a relative. He claimed that the accused assured him that if he bears expenses, she would take him to Canada on a spouse visa. The complainant said he spent 31 lakh on Jatinder Kaur for arranging visa and college fees. According to the agreement, they solemnised marriage on May 6, 2018. After reaching Canada, she stopped taking his calls. Later, she sent divorce papers to him, he alleged in his police complaint.

He had contacted her family members and demanded his money back, but the accused refused.

He made a complaint on December 10, 2024. After investigating the matter for two months, the Machhiwara police have registered an FIR against the woman and her family members. ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said Sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On