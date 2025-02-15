Ludhiana: Man sends wife abroad, gets divorce papers, FIR registered

A resident of Sheria village of Machhiwara in Ludhiana spent ₹31 lakh to send his wife abroad on a study visa hoping that she would help him in getting a spouse visa later but “she sent him divorce papers” instead. The Machhiwara police have registered an FIR against Jatinder Kaur of Charan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), her parents Jarnail Singh and Balwinder Kaur on the complaint of Princepal Singh. After investigating the matter for two months, Ludhiana’s Machhiwara police have registered an FIR against the woman and her family members. (HT Photo)

In his complaint, Princepal said he was interested in settling abroad. He met Jatinder Kaur and her family through a relative. He claimed that the accused assured him that if he bears expenses, she would take him to Canada on a spouse visa. The complainant said he spent ₹31 lakh on Jatinder Kaur for arranging visa and college fees. According to the agreement, they solemnised marriage on May 6, 2018. After reaching Canada, she stopped taking his calls. Later, she sent divorce papers to him, he alleged in his police complaint.

He had contacted her family members and demanded his money back, but the accused refused.

He made a complaint on December 10, 2024. After investigating the matter for two months, the Machhiwara police have registered an FIR against the woman and her family members. ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said Sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.