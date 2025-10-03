Ludhiana: Man thrown into Sidhwan canal after clash, cops launch search

A clash in Jaspal Bangar took a sinister turn on Thursday when at least 20 assailants attacked a man, his brother and a friend, leaving the victim feared drowned after he was thrown into the Sidhwan Canal. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Karandeep Singh said that an attempt-to-murder case has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC. (HT Photo for representation)

Police have registered an attempt-to-murder case and launched a probe.

The victim has been identified as Gurvinder Singh Manni of Harnam Nagar.

Police said the attack erupted near a bridge reportedly linked to a recent snatching incident.

Eyewitnesses said the dispute erupted after a snatching with a couple took place in Jaspal Bangar. The couple after reaching home informed their family members and relatives, who turned up at the spot where they found Manni and others.They indulged in a spat with Manni and his aides and assaulted them.

During the attack, Manni was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons before being thrown into the canal, eyewitnesses said. “When Manni tried to swim out of the canal the accused pelted him with stones following which he went missing in the water,” they added.

His brother, Rupinder Singh, and a friend who were present on the spot managed to flee the scene unharmed.

Upon receiving information, Sahnewal police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Divers were pressed into service to trace Manni in the canal. Several suspects have been rounded up for questioning, they said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Karandeep Singh said that an attempt-to-murder case has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC. “We are investigating the matter thoroughly and will take action against the accused,” he said.