Ludhiana MC chief launches city’s first static compactor at Manna Singh Nagar

To compress solid waste collected from the city, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi and Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurated static compactors installed in Manna Singh Nagar near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana on Friday. MLA Madan Lal Bagga and MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi inaugurating a static compactor installed in Manna Singh Nagar near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Under the Smart City Mission, the static compactors are being installed at a total of 22 locations across the city at a cost of around ₹33.50 crore.

Congratulating the team of the civic body officials and the residents during the inauguration ceremony, officials said, currently, the garbage collected from houses is dumped in the open at the secondary dumping sites situated in different parts of the city. The garbage is then shifted to the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road. The open secondary dump sites have been putting a blot on the face of the city and the residents have also been facing problems due to foul smell emanating out of the garbage dumps.

Officials said after the installation of compactors across the city, the open secondary dump sites would be eliminated and garbage will directly be dumped inside the compactors. No foul smell would emanate and it would provide a major relief to the residents. The compressed waste will then be shifted to the main dump site with the help of hook loaders/tippers.

The MLA said under the project, the static compactors are being installed at 22 locations in the city and the first site was inaugurated in the Ludhiana North constituency on Friday. Another static compactor site of the main vegetable market will also be inaugurated in the coming days. The total cost of these two compactor sites is ₹5 crore. This will put an end to the open dumping of garbage in the Ludhiana North constituency. Plantation is also being done around the compactor sites.

After inaugurating the static compactors site, MLA Bagga and MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi also removed one of the open secondary dump sites in Ashok Nagar near the Jalandhar bypass. MLA Bagga said the garbage, which was dumped at the Ashok Nagar site, would now be dumped in static compactors in Manna Singh Nagar. Similarly, the other open secondary dump sites in the city would also be eliminated after the installation of static compactors in the coming days.

Appreciating MLA Bagga for removing the open dump site in Ashok Nagar, resident Amarjit Singh said no other leader paid heed to the problem in the past and MLA Bagga has fulfilled the long pending demand of the residents

Meanwhile, Rishi also appealed to the residents to support the authorities in solid waste management by handing over wet and dry waste to the garbage collectors. They also appealed to the residents to stop dumping the waste in the open.

MC zonal commissioner (Zone A) Chetan Bunger, superintending engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar, SE Ravinder Garg, executive engineer Ekjot Singh, executive engineer Parshotam Lal and CSO Ashwani Sahota among others were also present during the ceremony.