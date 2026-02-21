Ludhiana: MC re-floats ₹1,144-cr solid waste mgmt tender sans state sanction

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has re-floated tenders for its ambitious Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project valued at ₹1,144.50 crore, even as the proposal awaits mandatory approval from the Punjab cabinet under applicable financial rules. The project, designed to overhaul the city’s waste collection and processing framework through a long-term Public-Private Partnership (PPP), marks a significant expansion from its original conception. Two days ago, the civic body re-issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) covering comprehensive waste management . (HT)

Two days ago, the civic body re-issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) covering comprehensive waste management — including door-to-door collection, secondary transportation, processing of approximately 500 tonnes per day (TPD) of municipal solid waste and scientific disposal across four operational zones.

Project’s evolution: From limited contract to integrated citywide model

The solid waste management project was initially estimated at ₹169.65 crore for a three-year door-to-door collection contract. Following consultations with the Punjab Development Commission (PDC) and internal technical reviews, the project scope was broadened to include four zones — A, B, C and D — incorporating secondary logistics and processing infrastructure.

Revised estimates were subsequently vetted and approved at the departmental level by the chief engineer, local government, Punjab. With the expanded scope and eight-year concession structure, the consolidated project cost escalated to ₹1,144.50 crore.

However, earlier bidding attempts encountered hurdles. Zones A and D saw bids rejected due to non-compliance, Zone B attracted only one participant and Zone C received no bids. In December 2025, a stakeholder consultation was convened to reassess cost assumptions and operational design. Following this review, financial projections were recalibrated before the proposal moved forward again.

Official correspondence flags approval requirement

On January 21, 2026, then municipal commissioner Aditya Dachalwal wrote to the administrative secretary, department of local government, Punjab, outlining the revised project cost of ₹1,144.50 crore. The letter explicitly stated that since the estimated expenditure exceeds ₹1,000 crore, approval of the competent authority and the Punjab cabinet is required under the General Financial Rules (GFR), Punjab Financial Rules (PFR) and applicable transparency norms.

The communication also recorded that a model draft RFP had been prepared and bids invited earlier, though requisite government approvals were awaited at that stage.

Under financial delegation norms issued by the department of expenditure, ministry of finance, Government of India, proposals exceeding ₹1,000 crore require cabinet-level approval. Punjab Financial Rules similarly mandate state cabinet clearance for projects crossing the same threshold.

Tender re-issued; final award subject to nod

Despite the pending approval process, the municipal corporation has now re-floated the tender. Civic officials maintain that while procedural steps such as re-issuing the RFP have been undertaken, final award of the contract will follow state government clearance.

Municipal commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta said, “We have re-floated the tender and the tender will be allotted after the nod from the state government.”

Legal observers note that while preparatory administrative steps may continue, financial commitment without statutory approval would require careful scrutiny to ensure compliance with established rules.

Tipping fee structure under review

The proposed per-tonne tipping fee payable to the private concessionaire has also drawn attention. According to comparative data compiled by the civic body, other cities have approved lower rates for similar integrated waste projects.

Bilaspur MC approved a tipping fee of ₹2,974 per tonne in 2025, Raipur MC pays ₹2,728 per tonne, Meerut MC fixed ₹2,212 per tonne in 2021, while Amritsar MC approved ₹1,350 per tonne in 2020.

According to sources, Ludhiana MC is evaluating a tipping fee of around ₹3,300 per tonne. If finalised, this would place the project at the higher end of comparable urban waste contracts.

Preliminary financial projections suggest that the annual payout to the private concessionaire could be approximately ₹140 crore. Over the proposed eight-year concession period, cumulative payments may exceed ₹1,000 crore, subject to operational performance and escalation clauses.

Clarity awaited on funding responsibility

Clarity is still awaited on whether the financial liability of the project will be borne solely by the civic body or supported by state-level funding mechanisms. Officials have not publicly detailed the revenue model or fiscal safeguards built into the project framework.

Urban governance experts note that Ludhiana faces mounting solid waste challenges and requires systemic reform. However, projects of this magnitude demand meticulous adherence to financial protocols, institutional transparency and structured approval processes.

With the tender now re-issued and Punjab cabinet clearance pending, the project’s trajectory will depend on the state government’s decision and the eventual response from bidders. The coming weeks are expected to determine whether the city’s most ambitious waste management overhaul advances to the implementation stage under full regulatory endorsement.