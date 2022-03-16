Ludhiana MC’s recovery drive hit, likely to miss annual target of 110 Cr

With change of guard in the state and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) coming into power, the recovery drive of fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) has been hit.

The sealing drive which was earlier announced by MC from March 11 has also been postponed with the officials now awaiting orders from the new government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is expected to deepen the financial crisis of MC, which is even struggling to pay the salaries of its staff. The MC will also fail to meet the annual recovery target of ₹110 crore for the current financial year (2021-22) under the property tax head. Around 83 crore has been recovered till now.

Over 1.2 lakh property owners have failed to pay the tax since 2013-14. Till now, the owners can pay the pending tax for the current year with ten percent penalty and after March 31, the penalty will be increased to 20 percent and 18 percent annual interest will also be imposed. The MC is also expected to keep the Suvidha Kendras open on last Saturday and Sunday of the month, to facilitate the residents in submitting the property tax returns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in the first week of March, the MC teams moved to the field and issued warning to the defaulters, that their buildings will be sealed from March 11 onwards. However, the drive was never initiated by MC staff after the assembly election results were announced on March 10 and AAP got a thumping victory in the state.

‘Awaiting orders from the new gov’

One of the officials requesting anonymity said the recovery drive has been put on hold as the government has changed and the officials do not want to face the heat of newly elected AAP MLAs by taking action against the defaulters. The department is awaiting orders from the new government and only after that the recovery will be intensified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “The recovery drive of MC got affected as earlier the staff was deputed on election duty and now the new government is yet to take charge completely. A meeting will be held to expedite the recovery in the coming days.”