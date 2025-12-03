Ludhiana MC seeks state nod to expand city limits, over 100 villages proposed for inclusion

The Ludhiana municipal corporation has sent a proposal to the state government seeking approval to expand city limits and include more than 100 surrounding villages, increasing the city’s area to nearly 400 sq km, civic body commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said on Tuesday. The deadline to submit the final proposal for expansion is December 31.

The civic body has also written to Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, requesting detailed land records of these villages, including land use, government properties, village boundaries, GIS maps and ownership details, to finalise the expansion plan.

A letter from the municipal corporation commissioner to the deputy commissioner office has sought urgent submission of this data, which will be collected from the concerned branches as part of the exercise to expand the municipal boundary.

Officials said the move has become necessary as the civic body has to finalise its jurisdiction before the upcoming national census, for which the Centre has asked urban bodies to update their boundaries.

Once approved, the city’s area—currently around 159 sq km—could expand to nearly 400 sq km, making Ludhiana one of the largest municipal corporations in North India.

Civic officials pointed out that the existing limits no longer provide adequate space for new parking areas, green belts, solid waste facilities or health infrastructure.

The fresh proposal includes several large and rapidly urbanising villages such as Birmi, Malakpur, Dakha, Issewal, Bhattian, Jhamat, Detwal, Ayali Kalan, Ayali Khurd, Pamal, Pamali, Khandur, Jodha, Ratna, Dolo, Alamgir, Lohara, Bulara, Rannia, Bilga, Natt, Bhamian, Khasi Kalan, Tajpur, Kakka Dhaula, and others.

Most of these villages are in the Gill, Dakha, and Ludhiana West belt, where large-scale residential projects are already coming up.

A senior civic body official, requesting anonymity, said, “The corporation has no choice but to expand now. The next five years are crucial. If Ludhiana wants to match metropolitan cities, we must secure

land now for future infrastructure.”

Civic officials also indicated that once the expansion is approved, the government may consider dividing Ludhiana into two or even three municipal corporations, each with

its own mayor and commissioner, while the number of wards is expected to rise significantly.

This is not the first attempt to increase the municipal corporation limits.

Earlier proposals in 2011, 2016, and 2021 failed due to political disagreements and resistance from various stakeholders.

The 2016 proposal, which had approval from the general House and included 53 villages, was stalled after objections from political leaders of the then ruling party.

Civic body commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal Aaditya Dachalwal said, “The proposal is still under consideration with state government.”