Ludhiana MC suspends worker for ‘dereliction of duty’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Earlier, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal had issued strict directions to the health branch officials for ensuring cleanliness in their respective areas

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has suspended a sanitation worker over “dereliction of duty” amid open dumping of garbage in his area, officials said on Monday. The employee, Sukhwinder Singh, was deputed at 100-feet road falling under the MC’s Zone B. Despite installation of static compactors, garbage was still being dumped in open in the area and Sukhwinder failed to stop the same, officials said.

The employee, Sukhwinder Singh, was deputed at 100-feet road falling under the MC’s Zone B. (HT Photo)
Earlier, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal had issued strict directions to the health branch officials for ensuring cleanliness in their respective areas. Dachalwal said continuous steps are being taken to improve solid waste management in the city and to ensure cleanliness. Strict action would be taken against the officials/staffers who fail to perform their duties in the coming days too, the civic body stated, adding that the MC commissioner would also be conducting field inspections in the coming days.

