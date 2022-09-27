Ludhiana MC to reward online payment of property tax

With the aim to encourage digital payment and increase revenue, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to reward residents paying property tax online.

The prizes will include kitchen items and utensils and winners will be selected through a draw of lots during an event to be organised at MC’s Zone-A office on September 30, which is the last day to submit the tax with 10% rebate.

MC officials stated that around 30% of the total tax payers make online payments every year and MC aims to improve this figure. This year, over 31,000 residents have already paid property tax online, officials said.

With MC is working on the World Bank (WB) funded 24x7 water supply project, sources stated that WB authorities have also asked the civic body to encourage digital payment.

The civic body is encouraging residents to opt for online payment through social media and text messages. MC superintendent Vivek Verma stated that winning residents will also be provided certificates of appreciation. Payment can be on www.mcludhiana.gov.in .

Over 70k residents yet to pay

Over 70,000 property owners are yet to pay the tax. Verma said that suvidha kendras remained open on government holidays - Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Agrasen Jayanti) for the convenience of residents. Over 2,450 property owners submitted returns on Monday and MC earned a revenue of over ₹3.2 crore.

