...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Medical practitioner claims extortion calls from Pak, FIR filed

According to the complaint, he received the first threatening call on May 11 from an unidentified international number allegedly linked to Pakistan

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

An Ayurvedic practitioner and realtor from Raian village in the Koom Kalan area alleged that he received extortion and death threats from callers using a Pakistani number, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation.

Koom Kalan police registered an FIR under sections 308 (2) and 351 (2) of the BNS against unidentified accused. (HT File)

Complainant Gurjeet Singh told police that he runs an Ayurvedic clinic besides working as a property dealer in the area.

According to the complaint, he received the first threatening call on May 11 from an unidentified international number allegedly linked to Pakistan.

The caller spoke in a threatening tone and warned the businessman to “behave properly” while claiming to possess complete information about him and his activities.

The complainant alleged that after the initial call, he continued receiving repeated threat calls in which the unidentified persons allegedly demanded money and warned him of serious consequences if he failed to arrange the money.

Fearing for the safety of his family, Gurjeet approached police and sought immediate protection.

The complainant told the police that the repeated calls had left him frightened and mentally disturbed.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Medical practitioner claims extortion calls from Pak, FIR filed
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Medical practitioner claims extortion calls from Pak, FIR filed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.