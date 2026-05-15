Ludhiana: Medical practitioner claims extortion calls from Pak, FIR filed

An Ayurvedic practitioner and realtor from Raian village in the Koom Kalan area alleged that he received extortion and death threats from callers using a Pakistani number, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation. Koom Kalan police registered an FIR under sections 308 (2) and 351 (2) of the BNS against unidentified accused. (HT File)

Complainant Gurjeet Singh told police that he runs an Ayurvedic clinic besides working as a property dealer in the area.

According to the complaint, he received the first threatening call on May 11 from an unidentified international number allegedly linked to Pakistan.

The caller spoke in a threatening tone and warned the businessman to “behave properly” while claiming to possess complete information about him and his activities.

The complainant alleged that after the initial call, he continued receiving repeated threat calls in which the unidentified persons allegedly demanded money and warned him of serious consequences if he failed to arrange the money.

Fearing for the safety of his family, Gurjeet approached police and sought immediate protection.

The complainant told the police that the repeated calls had left him frightened and mentally disturbed.

Following the complaint, Koom Kalan police registered an FIR under sections 308 (2) and 351 (2) of the BNS against unidentified accused.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO at Koom Kalan police station, said, “We are investigating from where these threatening calls are being made. Technical teams are assisting in the probe.”

Police officials have not ruled out the possibility of internet-based calling applications being used to mask the actual location of the callers.