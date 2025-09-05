Ludhiana: Mehta quits BJP, says party ignored state

Amid widespread devastation caused by floods across Punjab, BJP state media panelist and former councillor Parminder Mehta on Tuesday resigned from the party, accusing the central government of showing a “step-motherly attitude” towards the state in its hour of crisis. Mehta, who said he had joined the BJP out of respect for its principles and ideals, stressed that the current situation transcended party politics. (HT Photo)

Mehta said Punjab was facing one of its worst natural disasters in recent years, with almost every district affected by overflowing Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers. While people in flood-hit districts were losing crops worth crores, homes, land, cattle and even lives, he alleged, the Centre had “failed to extend meaningful relief”.

“It pained me deeply that central leaders tweeted condolences when Afghanistan was hit by an earthquake and visited Jammu during its floods to offer relief. But in Punjab, despite widespread destruction, not a single word of regret was expressed,” Mehta said.

He further alleged that the Union government has ignored Punjab because of “vote-bank politics,” despite the state’s history of sacrifices for the nation.

Mehta said that while the BJP remains active in Punjab’s political affairs, no proper organisational duties were assigned during the flood crisis. “Some leaders only got photo shoots done for the sake of formality,” he claimed.

Mehta, who said he had joined the BJP out of respect for its principles and ideals, stressed that the current situation transcended party politics. “This is about Punjab and Punjabiyat. During terrorism, we took bullets but never compromised on Punjab’s honour, brotherhood and unity. Today too, Punjab’s pride is being trampled upon. This is unbearable,” he said.