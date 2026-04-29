Ludhiana: Migrant worker from UP found dead with multiple stab wounds

A 25-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was hacked to death in Mandiyani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Tuesday. Police said a few suspects have been rounded up and all angles, including personal enmity, are being probed.

Victim Seeta Ram (File photo)

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Police said the body bore multiple injury marks, indicating that the victim was attacked repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to police, Seeta Ram, a native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been residing in Khanna for nearly five years. He was employed at a local transport business owned by a village resident Sukhwinder Singh.

According to preliminary investigation, police said the victim had allegedly been consuming liquor with some persons shortly before the incident. A sharp-edged weapon recovered from the spot is suspected to have been used in the murder, police said.

The victim’s father, Virender Thakur, told police that his son had called him two days before the incident and expressed fear for his life. He alleged that Seeta Ram had been receiving threats from unidentified persons, as some people suspected him of eloping with a woman.

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{{^usCountry}} Locals noticed the body on Tuesday morning and informed village sarpanch Mandeep Singh, who later alerted the police. Residents also told police that they had seen some people consuming liquor with the victim on Monday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals noticed the body on Tuesday morning and informed village sarpanch Mandeep Singh, who later alerted the police. Residents also told police that they had seen some people consuming liquor with the victim on Monday night. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police (Dakha) Karan Singh Sandhu, SHO Dakha inspector Kuljinder Singh and a forensic team reached the spot after receiving information and collected evidence from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police (Dakha) Karan Singh Sandhu, SHO Dakha inspector Kuljinder Singh and a forensic team reached the spot after receiving information and collected evidence from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DSP said no complaint regarding the victim allegedly eloping with a woman had been received by police. The victim was married but was living separately from his wife. “Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the crime,” the DSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DSP said no complaint regarding the victim allegedly eloping with a woman had been received by police. The victim was married but was living separately from his wife. “Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the crime,” the DSP said. {{/usCountry}}

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