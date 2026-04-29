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Ludhiana: Migrant worker from UP found dead with multiple stab wounds

The victim’s father claims his son feared for his life days before the murder; police are probing personal enmity angle

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 25-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was hacked to death in Mandiyani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Tuesday. Police said a few suspects have been rounded up and all angles, including personal enmity, are being probed.

Victim Seeta Ram (File photo)

Police said the body bore multiple injury marks, indicating that the victim was attacked repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to police, Seeta Ram, a native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been residing in Khanna for nearly five years. He was employed at a local transport business owned by a village resident Sukhwinder Singh.

According to preliminary investigation, police said the victim had allegedly been consuming liquor with some persons shortly before the incident. A sharp-edged weapon recovered from the spot is suspected to have been used in the murder, police said.

The victim’s father, Virender Thakur, told police that his son had called him two days before the incident and expressed fear for his life. He alleged that Seeta Ram had been receiving threats from unidentified persons, as some people suspected him of eloping with a woman.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Migrant worker from UP found dead with multiple stab wounds
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Migrant worker from UP found dead with multiple stab wounds
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